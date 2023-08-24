Homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in an August 15 shooting.

Turrez L. Cureton, 31, of Louisville, died at UofL Hospital from gunshot wounds.

Cureton was shot around 9:55 p.m. at 26th and Market.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

