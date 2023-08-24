Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Southern Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated

Indiana State Police said John Albert McKee III, 51, of Vincennes was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway while intoxicated on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Photo: Knox County Jail(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was pulled over Wednesday night for allegedly driving a Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling in Vincennes in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street at about 9 p.m. He saw a man driving there in the roadway with no lights or reflectors.

The trooper stopped the man and said he had signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

ISP said the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and it was determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The driver of the Power Wheels Jeep was identified by ISP as 51-year-old Vincennes resident John Albert McKee III.

The trooper arrested McKee on the following charge:

  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony

McKee was eventually booked at the Knox County Jail.

