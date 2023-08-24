ISP: Southern Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was pulled over Wednesday night for allegedly driving a Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling in Vincennes in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street at about 9 p.m. He saw a man driving there in the roadway with no lights or reflectors.

The trooper stopped the man and said he had signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

ISP said the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and it was determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The driver of the Power Wheels Jeep was identified by ISP as 51-year-old Vincennes resident John Albert McKee III.

The trooper arrested McKee on the following charge:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony

McKee was eventually booked at the Knox County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.