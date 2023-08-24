Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS final student drop-off times improve

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the first day of school on Aug. 9, the last JCPS student was dropped off from the bus at 9:58 p.m.

After that happened, JCPS leaders canceled school for six days in order to draw up a plan to solve the issue.

Elementary and middle school students returned to school on Friday, Aug. 18 while high schoolers returned on Monday, Aug. 21.

That Monday, JCPS reported that the last JCPS bus rider was dropped off by 7:48 p.m., an improvement compared to the first day of school. Since then on Wednesday, the last bus rider was reportedly dropped off by 6:59 p.m.

Drop-off times appear to be getting progressively earlier. JCPS continues to adjust and make changes to its bus plan, including a new tracking app that is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
I-71 South closed due to accident

Latest News

JCPS amended many of its school’s schedules and transportation plans as a solution. KDE was not...
KDE explains their role in JCPS transportation
The district also said they have tripled staffing for the 485-RIDE bus hotline and fewer...
JCPS Provides update on transportation, app for parents
JCPS amended many of its school’s schedules and transportation plans as a solution. KDE was not...
KDE explains their role in JCPS transportation
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Provides update on transportation, app for parents