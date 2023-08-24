LMPD investigating death of teen found in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The death of a 17-year-old boy is under investigation after he was found yesterday inside a vehicle.

The teen was found dead after Louisville Metro police were called to the 4500 block of S. 1st . around 11:30 a.m. about a person down inside a vehicle.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but the department says foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are awaiting test results to determine the cause of death.

The name of the teen has not been released.

