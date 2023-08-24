Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex

Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man is accused of trying to get drugs inside the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies stopped 28-year-old Andreious Stokes from getting drugs into the complex last week.

Deputies say Stokes ran away, but was stopped on Devils Lake Road.

Officials say he tried to destroy evidence and resisted arrest.

He’s facing a list of charges in Muhlenberg County on top of previous convictions.

Deputies say Central City Police also found three people from the Louisville area they suspect were involved.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

