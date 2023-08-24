Man charged in fatal shooting of his daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his daughter in January.

John Thomas Jagoe, 59, of Louisville, was taken into custody August 23. He is charged with murder and gun possession by a felon.

The deadly shooting happened early on January 3 in the 2700 block of W. Kentucky.. Investigators say Jagoe shot Sherry Allen, 43, of Louisville, multiple times.

An arrest warrant states that prior to being shot by Jagoe, Allen received a call from a phone number she didn’t know. That phone was in Jagoe’s possession, according to police. After getting the call, Allen left her home and went to the Woodlawn Ave. location where she was shot after her arrival.

Responding officers found Allen’s body inside her car.

A witness who heard the shooting told police they saw Jagoe running from the area. That person also told police she had seen a person matching Jagoe’s description walking in the area in the weeks before the shooting happened.

During their investigation, LMPD Homicide detectives say they learned Jagoe was seen running from his daughter’s vehicle toward a home owned by his mother.

The warrant says Jagoe is a convicted felon and was not to be in possession of a gun. The convictions involve a 1984 case of murder and robbery.

Jagoe was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections overnight. His bond has been set at $1 million cash. Arraignment is set for Friday morning.

