Metro Ethic Commission deliberates after closing arguments in Piagentini ethics trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After four days of testimony and arguments, deliberations began on Thursday in the ethics trial of Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini.

The Metro Council’s leading Republican is accused of taking a lucrative consulting job with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, after supporting a $40 million grant benefitting the group.

Charges against him include failing to disclose financial interests and using his position on the Council to obtain unwarranted privileges. Piagentini denies all the charges and defends his actions.

In closing arguments, Kent Wicker, attorney for the President of Louisville Central Community Centers Kevin Fields who filed the ethics complaint, said to members of the ethics commission, “His (Piagentini’s) response to these charges throughout the proceedings has been to obstruct, object, delay, to blame others, and to deny the obvious. He won’t hold himself accountable, so you have to do it.”

Piagentini’s attorney Brooken Smith said in his closing argument, “Where is the clear and convincing evidence of a connection between the job and the grant? I submit that there is not.”

Afterward, Piagentini spoke briefly to reporters.

“I’m going to wait and see what the commission does,” Piagentini said. “Once they do, we’ll see what our options are at that point. But, once they make their decision, I will be far more available, particularly to my constituents. This has been incredibly difficult for them. But once they’ve rendered a decision, it is my intention to spend some time with my constituents and more time with the media to be able to explain in more detail what happened here. So, I appreciate everybody’s patience, and I will continue to be patient until their deliberations are over.”

Members of the Louisville Metro Ethics Board began deliberations at the conclusion of closing arguments.

Thursday afternoon, the Board released the following statement to local media:

“The Louisville Metro Ethics Commission began preliminary deliberations in this matter today at approximately 11:30 a.m. and decided to recess the deliberations to a future date, following the Commission’s receipt of the post-trial pleadings to be filed by the parties, as well as the official written transcript (due Thursday, August 31, 2023). The date and time the Commission will reconvene in this matter will be announced shortly, and will be placed on the Commission’s website at Agendas & Minutes | LouisvilleKY.gov.”

