Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in the car. (Source: WTKR/ANONYMOUS VIEWER VIDEO/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - A mom faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond and left her three kids in the car.

According to court documents, Reality Goodwin drove into the pond. Witnesses captured video showing the car submerged.

Police said bystanders rescued the three young boys, ages 2, 4 and 7, having to cut their seat belts to free them, all while Goodwin walked away.

The boys were unharmed.

Chief Steve Drew commented on the heroic actions of the bystanders, saying, “Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident unharmed. I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

Documents claimed that when police found Goodwin, she became combative, kicked and spit on one officer at the scene and spit on another officer at the hospital.

She is facing four charges of assault on a police officer, three charges of child neglect, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of public intoxication.

Records show Goodwin was previously convicted of a driving under the influence charge in 2018, and she failed to show up to a court-ordered DUI course in 2019.

Goodwin is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
David Camm leaving the Boone County, Ind., Courthouse after his acquittal in October 2013.
Judge awards $3M to David Camm in wrongful death suit

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
LMPD investigating death of teen found in vehicle
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima nuclear plant begins wastewater release