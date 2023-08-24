New record reached after ham sells for $10 million at Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new record has been at the 59th annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast!

The ham was sold for $10 million Thursday morning at the the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg, Governor Andy Beshear, and Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul spoke at the event as the Kentucky State Fair continues through Sunday.

