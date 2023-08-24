Rotary Club of Louisville helps woman become homeowner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a day to remember for one new homeowner in west Louisville Thursday morning.

The Rotary Club of Louisville helped make Chauntez Williams’ dream of becoming a homeowner come true.

“I’m so grateful,” Williams said. “I’m so thankful. This is a dream of mine, the only dream that I had is to be a homeowner.”

The organization celebrated the first home purchased under their West Louisville Housing Initiative. It helps fund 30-year-old mortgages to qualified low and moderate-income buyers in west Louisville.

Former Mayor Greg Fischer, Representative Morgan McGarvey and Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith were at the event before the keys were handed to Williams.

One of the members of the Rotary Club talked about the history behind the barriers to becoming a homeowner.

“Home ownership is the foundation of generational wealth building,” Denise Sears with the Rotary Club of Louisville said. “But traditional banking regulations and decades of red-lining policies made buying a home difficult, if not impossible, for families in west Louisville.”

The Rotary Club of Louisville is halfway through its fundraiser goal of $5 million for its Housing Initiative.

