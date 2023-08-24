Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Blog 8/24

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Clouds, with showers east, will slow the heating by a few hours today---but we will catch up easily into the afternoon. Excessive Heat Warning is still in place. We will start off warm Friday with a risk for strong t-storms during the afternoon and evening. The timing of the storms will determine how high we reach on temperatures and heat index, but be weather-aware!!

More changes coming for the long term.

More on that in today’s video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

