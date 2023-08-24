Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen’s body found in car outside home

Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.
Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager died sleeping while in his family’s car Wednesday trying to escape the heat.

The parents of 17-year-old Christian Ruhekenya don’t speak English. One of his younger brothers helped translate and explained what happened.

He said their three window air conditioning units in their rental house on South First Street were not working Wednesday. The family of eight was trying to keep cool. His brother decided to sleep in the car parked in the garage, running the air conditioning to escape the heat.

The brother told me he checked on Christian at 7 a.m. Wednesday, but could not wake him up.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Christian died shortly before noon. They did not rule on the cause of his death because an autopsy is still pending.

Medical experts warn against sleeping in a running car because of the risk of being exposed to toxic fumes like carbon monoxide.

“They go to sleep and they’re exposed to it and they don’t know they have symptoms and they don’t wake up from it so in those ways you couldn’t really tell which one,” University Hospital ER Doctor Hugh Shoff said.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Paperwork for the car shows it was rebuilt at some point. The family is now trying to get rid of the car, saying they’re afraid of it.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
I-71 South closed due to accident

Latest News

It was a day to remember for one new homeowner in west Louisville Thursday morning.
Rotary Club of Louisville helps woman become homeowner
2 students taken to hospital after bus accident
Norton Healthcare gives update on RSV vaccine for pregnant women
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating