UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing teen found safe

Source: Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed 17-year-old Nicholas Hollon was found safe on Thursday.

LMPD has officially canceled the “Golden Alert.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a “Golden Alert” for a missing teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Nicholas Hollon was last seen on Wednesday around 3:45 pm. in the 5900 block of Greenwood Road, which is in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

He was reportedly wearing a navy t-shirt with white and gray stripes, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and has a black and red checkered backpack with black straps. He may have also taken his shirt and backpack off. He stands at 5′4″ and weighs 146 lbs.

Police said he has has stitches in his forehead and has intellectual disabilities and mental health disorders. Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 502-574-LMPD (5673) as police said he may appear to be having a having a manic episode or become nonverbal if he’s confronted.

