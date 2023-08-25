Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead, another in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of West Chestnut Street around 2 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene. Mitchell said the other man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said all parties appear to be accounted for.

