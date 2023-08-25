2 men injured in separate early morning shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were sent to University of Louisville Hospital early Friday morning after two separate shootings.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Mid Dale Lane. They found a man who had been shot and helped him until he could be taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries are life-threatening and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Officers were then called around 3 a.m. to the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road. They found a man had been shot and said he’s expected to survive. The LMPD Non-Fatal Unit is investigating.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone who has information about these shootings can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

