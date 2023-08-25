Contact Troubleshooters
3 Oldham County students arrested for alleged participation in dangerous TikTok trend

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Oldham County students are facing charges in connection to a dangerous TikTok trend.

The district sent a letter to families of students on Aug. 18, warning that the new challenge encourages students to video themselves telling a teacher that there is a bomb and/or gun in their backpack.

OCS said three indents of students participating in this trend have occurred across the district.

The district said any student who participates in this trend will face serious consequences and will be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law for making a threat to a public school.

Whether written or spoken, all threats are taken seriously and students need to know the repercussions of these actions, both short and long term,” the letter read. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. And as always, encourage your children to “See Something/Say Something” if they witness anyone threatening violence.”

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the serious consequences of making threats.

This story will be updated.

