ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat into the evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Excessive Heat Warning for most counties - through 11 p.m.
  • Strong storms possible for some tonight
  • Much cooler weather next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will remain hot and humid this evening with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect. There will also be a risk for a couple clusters of strong thunderstorms to impact the region. Stay weather-aware for possible additional alerts into the night.

Additional scattered storms remain possible on Saturday as the front continues to march south; some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to near 90°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Much cooler.

Another cold front is expect toward the middle of next week that will really bring in a dose of cooler weather that will hold for a least a few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

