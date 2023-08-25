ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat lasts for one more day

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through tonight

Gusty thunderstorms possible this evening/Saturday

Below-normal temperatures return over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Excessive Heat Warnings and a WAVE Weather Alert Day are in place today. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s once again, with a heat index approaching 110°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely during the late afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this evening and overnight.

Temperatures fall into the 70s by Saturday morning. Additional scattered storms remain possible on Saturday as the front continues to march south; some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to near 90°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Cooler air arrives on Sunday; highs top out in the low to mid-80s. We keep the below-average highs for most of next week.

