Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat lasts for one more day

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through tonight
  • Gusty thunderstorms possible this evening/Saturday
  • Below-normal temperatures return over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Excessive Heat Warnings and a WAVE Weather Alert Day are in place today. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s once again, with a heat index approaching 110°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely during the late afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this evening and overnight.

Temperatures fall into the 70s by Saturday morning. Additional scattered storms remain possible on Saturday as the front continues to march south; some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to near 90°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Cooler air arrives on Sunday; highs top out in the low to mid-80s. We keep the below-average highs for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, August 25, 2023

Most Read

Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
John Thomas Jagoe, 59, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of of his...
Man charged in fatal shooting of his daughter
2 students taken to hospital after bus accident

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, August 25, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 8/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/21
High school students returned on Monday.
JCPS high school students heading back to classrooms