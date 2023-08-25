Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat and strong storms later

(WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through tonight
  • Gusty thunderstorms possible this evening/Saturday
  • Cooler blast of air briefly arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very hot again this afternoon with a small risk for thunderstorms to pop this afternoon, some of which could be strong. Otherwise, expect the heat index to be the big story with the heat index near or even exceeding 110° at times.

While it will remain hot and humid even tonight, the risk will be higher for a couple clusters of strong thunderstorms to impact the region. Stay weather-aware for possible alerts into the night.

Additional scattered storms remain possible on Saturday as the front continues to march south; some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to near 90°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Cooler air arrives on Sunday; highs top out in the low to mid-80s. We keep the below-average highs for most of next week.

