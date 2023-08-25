Brain bleed patient encouraging others not to put off going to doctor for headaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brittany Ricks has dealt with multiple sclerosis, or MS, for the better part of a decade. When she woke up on June 7 with a debilitating headache she chalked it up to her existing condition.

The following day, Ricks could barely walk, but she took some medicine and hoped for the best. The next day after that though, the vomiting kicked in and her mom rushed her to the emergency room.

”The doctor comes in and says, ‘Brittany, you have an aneurysm,’” Ricks explained.

Ricks also suffered a vertebral dissection and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or a brain bleed. She needed immediate surgery.

”When things happen, we don’t always pay attention to our body,” Ricks said. “We don’t always listen to it, we sort of brush it off and think it will go away and I think that’s what I was doing that Wednesday.”

If Ricks had waited any longer, her neurosurgeon said it could have been worse.

”Unfortunately a lot of patients that do not recognize the severity of what’s going on, some of them don’t make it,” said Dr. Mahan Ghiassi, who performed the emergency surgery.

Ricks is getting better each and every day and now regularly sees a headache specialist at Norton Health. She’s got a new lease on life and is encouraging others not to take chances when it comes to their brain.

