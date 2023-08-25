Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brain bleed patient encouraging others not to put off going to doctor for headaches

Brittany Ricks is recovering from aneurysm and brain bleed she suffered on June 7, 2023..
Brittany Ricks is recovering from aneurysm and brain bleed she suffered on June 7, 2023..(Brittany Ricks)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brittany Ricks has dealt with multiple sclerosis, or MS, for the better part of a decade. When she woke up on June 7 with a debilitating headache she chalked it up to her existing condition.

The following day, Ricks could barely walk, but she took some medicine and hoped for the best. The next day after that though, the vomiting kicked in and her mom rushed her to the emergency room.

”The doctor comes in and says, ‘Brittany, you have an aneurysm,’” Ricks explained.

Ricks also suffered a vertebral dissection and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or a brain bleed. She needed immediate surgery.

”When things happen, we don’t always pay attention to our body,” Ricks said. “We don’t always listen to it, we sort of brush it off and think it will go away and I think that’s what I was doing that Wednesday.”

If Ricks had waited any longer, her neurosurgeon said it could have been worse.

”Unfortunately a lot of patients that do not recognize the severity of what’s going on, some of them don’t make it,” said Dr. Mahan Ghiassi, who performed the emergency surgery.

Ricks is getting better each and every day and now regularly sees a headache specialist at Norton Health. She’s got a new lease on life and is encouraging others not to take chances when it comes to their brain.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.
Teen’s body found in car outside home
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Indiana State Police said John Albert McKee III, 51, of Vincennes was arrested for driving a...
ISP: Southern Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated

Latest News

Dr. Denise Dickinson's dermatology clinic is the first in Kentuky to offer image-guided...
Louisville dermatologist first in Kentucky to offer nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer
Norton Healthcare gives update on RSV vaccine for pregnant women
UofL Health gives update on new Covid variant
University of Louisville Hospital
UofL Health offers free cancer screenings at Kentucky State Fair