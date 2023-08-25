Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An elementary teacher in South Carolina died in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday morning, officials said.

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash.

Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part of Spartanburg School District Five for 23 years at various schools.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Spartanburg District Five Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary in a statement. “This loss reaches far beyond the three schools this teacher has called home and impacts our entire district.”

The tragedy happened during just the second week of school for the district. Students started classes Aug. 14.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said Bohmer was trying to turn left onto SC-290 from Highway 221 when her vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck.

Officials said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Funeral arrangements for Bohmer haven’t been announced. However, the district said they will release the details as soon as they are finalized.

The district said additional grief counselors and mental health staff will be on hand at Duncan Elementary School and other schools if needed.

Spartanburg School District Five is located in the northern part of South Carolina, about 30 miles east of Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.
Teen’s body found in car outside home
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
John Thomas Jagoe, 59, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of of his...
Man charged in fatal shooting of his daughter

Latest News

A grasshopper sparrow perches on a barbed wire fence, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb....
North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat
ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat and strong storms later
The sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in The Deacon, Chief Isaac said in a safety...
Man posing as resident advisor at Cincinnati off-campus housing accused of sexual assault, police say
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
Telnesha Antnetta Brown, 18, of Louisville, is facing 76 charges in connection with the...
Woman charged with being part of criminal syndicate in theft of lottery tickets