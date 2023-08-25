LIVE NOW: EPA confirms presence of mercury at neighboring home to Applegate Lane hoarder house

Watch the 11:45 a.m. EPA media briefing in the video player below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Professionals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed mercury was discovered at a home next door to the Highview home being investigated for hazardous material.

During their visit last week, EPA officials said mercury was immediately found inside and outside 6211 Applegate Lane within the fenced area. The home is neighbor to 6213, which is currently under investigation for containing hazardous materials.

A cleanup site has been recommended for the 6211 home, and EPA officials are expected to bring resources on-site early next week to begin the operation. The property will remain fenced, secured and under 24-hour surveillance by Louisville Metro Police.

The recommendation for the home on 6213 is expected to be announced early to mid-next week, the release said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), mercury is a metal that is found naturally in the environment. Elemental (metallic) mercury is a shiny, silver-colored liquid that has been used to make many kinds of products, like glass thermometers, fluorescent (CFL) lamps and light bulbs, and medical and science equipment. If a product with mercury in it breaks and the mercury spills out, it can turn into poisonous vapors (fumes) that can be breathed in.”

Officials said elevated concentrations are limited to inside the home on 6211 and do not present health risks to persons outside. Additional surveillance of the concrete outside the home found visible mercury beads on the driveway where the original spill happened.

Anyone who has physically been within the fencing on the property at 6211 over the past month can contact LMPHW at 502-574-6650 to schedule a free mercury screening of shoes and vehicles used during their visit.

For general questions about the potential health effects of mercury exposure, residents should call Kentucky Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 (choose option 2).

EPA’s cleanup is expected to last three days. A portion of Applegate Lane, adjacent to the home, will be restricted to local access only during the hours of the operation, the release said.

For background and Frequently Asked Questions, click or tap here.

