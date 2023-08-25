Contact Troubleshooters
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

Missing 17-year-old Kristopher M. Terhune
Missing 17-year-old Kristopher M. Terhune(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old Kristopher M. Terhune.

The Sheriff’s Office received the report of the missing 17-year-old on Thursday, according to a release.

Kristopher is around 5′10″ and 150 lbs. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes and may have a goatee.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield wearing a black shirt and may have a black backpack.

Officials said Kristopher may be heading towards the Louisville area or may have met up with someone whom he met on social media.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.

