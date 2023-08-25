Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville celebrates grand re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a temporary closure, Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville celebrated its grand reopening on Friday.

The restaurant, located at 325 W. Main St. closed back in July due to renovations.

Jeff Ruby and CEO Britney Ruby Miller joined Mayor Craig Greenberg for a sneak preview of the multi-million dollar renovation.

The restaurant is also adding new items to its menu.

