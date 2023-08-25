Contact Troubleshooters
Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville celebrates grand re-opening

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a temporary closure, Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville celebrated its grand reopening on Friday.

The restaurant, located at 325 W. Main St. closed back in July due to renovations.

Jeff Ruby and CEO Britney Ruby Miller joined Mayor Craig Greenberg for a sneak preview of the multi-million dollar renovation.

The restaurant is also adding new items to its menu.

