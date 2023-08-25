Multiple Oldham County students charged for alleged participation in dangerous TikTok trend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Oldham County students are facing charges in connection to a dangerous TikTok trend.

The district sent a letter to families of students on Aug. 18, warning that the new challenge encourages students to video themselves telling a teacher that there is a bomb and/or gun in their backpack.

Police said they have investigated several of these incidents; three of them at Oldham County High School, one at North Oldham High School and one at South Oldham High School.

The district said any student who participates in this trend will face serious consequences and will be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law for making a threat to a public school.

Police said three incidents that happened Aug. 14 -17 were because of the social media “challenge” on TikTok and that three 15-year-old Oldham County High School students have been charged with terroristic threatening.

“Whether written or spoken, all threats are taken seriously and students need to know the repercussions of these actions, both short and long term,” the letter read. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. And as always, encourage your children to “See Something/Say Something” if they witness anyone threatening violence.”

The incident reported on Aug. 18 at North Oldham High School involved an argument between two students and a threat being made from one party to the other. Police said this incident was not related to the social media “challenge.”

Another incident investigated on Aug. 17 at South Oldham High School may be been inspired by a social media challenge but police said the student’s actions did not meet the acts required in statutes related to terroristic threats. A charge of harassing communications was filed involving the 15-year-old student.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the serious consequences of making threats.

Due to all parties being minors, no additional identifying information will be released.

Police said there have been no other additional reports involving threats toward school facilities, students or school employees.

