Nazareth Home residents visit Kentucky State Fair

(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not everyone can make it out to the Kentucky State Fair, so Nazareth Home brought some of the fun to their residents.

The long-term care facilities hosted a number of activities including a bake-off, a dog show and even displayed artwork made by the residents.

The Kentucky State Fair is often a nostalgic event for older generations. Bringing a little bit of the state fair excitement to residents allowed them to connect with each other and their families, remembering what the fair meant to them when they were growing up.

Nazareth Home has been providing long-term care since it was established in 1976.

