Police arrest man for allegedly raping woman walking in downtown Louisville

Travis Hall
Travis Hall(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man who they said raped a woman walking in downtown Louisville Friday morning.

An arrest report said the woman was walking in the area of the 100 block of W. Jefferson Street when 37-year-old Travis Hall approached her.

The report said he grabbed her, pulled her behind a wall, pushed her down and raped her.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

A witness told police they heard the woman screaming for help and managed to take a picture of Hall on top of the victim.

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is not known.

Hall was arrested and charged with one count of rape and sexual abuse.

He is expected in court on Saturday.

