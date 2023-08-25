Police say serial robber attacks on women in southwest Louisville becoming more violent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police held a press conference Friday after several reports of women being assaulted in southwest Louisville were made.

LMPD said there have been multiple reports of women being assaulted over the past few months, and believe there is a pattern.

All the assaults have taken place close to each other, victims provide a similar suspect description, and a handgun has been involved.

The women described the man as a tall, Black male around 5′10″ – 5′11″ with a thin build.

Police issued a warning about a serial attacker on Thursday, saying they believe it’s the same person responsible for the attacks and fear he will strike again.

Women in the southwest part of the city are urged to protect themselves as officials work to find the attacker.

Police said the women had been attacked over a two-month period, all in the same area.

Six women have reported being assaulted. Some of the areas include Yazoo Street, two incidents on Moss Creek Drive, Eight Bells Lane and Tallahatchie Street.

Police warned the attacks are becoming more violent. They said money seems to be what he’s after.

The first reported attack was On June 25 when police said a man snuck up behind a woman and hit her in the back of the head with a gun. He took her purse and ran away.

Nearly a month later, another woman was robbed at gunpoint and hit in the face with a gun.

A few weeks later, a man with a similar description snuck up on another woman, but he ran away once she started screaming.

Then, on Aug. 18, police said a woman was forced at gunpoint to drive a man to an ATM to get money. He drove her back and then ran.

The most recent attack happened Thursday on Tallahatchie Street when a woman was hit in the head several times by a man with a gun.

LMPD said these attacks have been mostly happening between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

Police are urging women to travel together if possible and park in well-lit areas.

At the time of the attacks, the victims all reported him wearing dark clothes and wearing something to partially hide his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

(Watch the full presser below)

