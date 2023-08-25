UofL receives $11.7 million to study microorganisms, diseases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Training the next generation of scientists is happening in Louisville.

On Thursday, the University of Louisville announced the renewal of a five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health worth $11.7 million.

It’s an extension of the Center of Biomedical Research Excellence grant, which was awarded in 2018 to study the link between microorganisms and diseases. The grant will support research by three faculty members, focused on microorganisms in the mouth, GI tract and the blood-brain barrier.

“UofL truly is a research powerhouse and this work is a perfect example,” UofL Interim Provost Dr. Gerry Bradley said. “The work of this research team will improve the lives of people with Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s and other conditions.”

UofL’s Center of Biomedical Research Excellence supports both senior scientists and young inventors with project funding, mentorship and sophisticated lab facilities.

