WATCH LIVE: LMPD gives update on string of assaults happening to women in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has warned the public about a man accused of robbing and assaulting women in the Third Division.

Officials said there have been multiple reports of women being assaulted over the past few months, and they believe there is a pattern. All of the assaults have taken place close to each other and the suspect’s description has been similar, as well as the involvement of a handgun.

The assaults have been happening from around midnight to 5 a.m., according to the release.

“We can’t walk to take our trash out or to take their dog out at nighttime without fearing for our safety,” an anonymous woman said.

LMPD said they want to remind the community to be vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and travel in numbers if possible. They also recommend that people park in well-lit areas, trust their instincts and avoid being distracted.

“I’m feeling very scared and anxious, and honestly a little helpless that I can’t do anything about it,” one woman said.

The first incident happened on Sunday, June 25 around 3:44 a.m. in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street, officials said. The suspect approached the victim from behind and hit her in the back of the head with a handgun. The suspect then took the woman’s purse before running away. He was described as a Black male wearing black clothing and a black mask.

On Thursday, July 20, LMPD said a man approached a woman in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive around 5:16 a.m. The man pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her phone and lottery tickets. After being given the phone and tickets, the suspect hit the woman in the face with the handgun before running away. The suspect was described as a thin Black male around six feet tall wearing all black clothing.

On Monday, Aug. 11, officials said a man approached a woman in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive around 5 a.m. The suspect approached the woman from behind and pointed a handgun at her. He then demanded the woman’s property but ran away when she began screaming. The suspect was described as a thin Black male wearing all black with a mask.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, police said a woman was approached by an unknown man in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street around 12:44 a.m. The man started following the woman until she made a phone call for help. The suspect was described as a thin Black male around 5′10″ - 5′11″ wearing all black and carrying a mask.

On Friday, Aug. 18, LMPD said a man walked up to a woman who was sitting in her car in the 5400 block of Eight Bells Lane around 2:25 a.m. The man got in her car, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded money. The woman was forced to drive to a nearby ATM. After getting the money, the suspect drove the woman back to Eight Bells Lane before running away. The suspect was described as a thin Black male wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, police said a woman was approached by a man in the 2800 block of Tallahatchie Street around 4:20 a.m. The suspect hit the woman in the head and face multiple times with a handgun before running away. He was described as a tall, thin Black male.

“The women out here, they really need to look out for one another,” an anonymous woman said. “Even if you see someone going to the mailbox or taking their trash out, you need to maybe make sure they get there safely.”

LMPD said its Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations Unit is investigating one of the cases, while detectives with the Third Division investigate the others.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

