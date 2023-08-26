FORECAST: Another round of storms possible early Saturday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms possible once again after 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning

Watching additional strong storm potential south of Louisville Saturday afternoon

Much nicer weather next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe weather has ended across WAVE Country, and so has the heat.

Additional thunderstorms are possible after 1 a.m., and while some of these storms could be strong, severe weather is unlikely. Lows will be back down into the 70s tonight.

Any early morning storms on Saturday will depart by sunrise, leaving us with a lull in storm activity. Additional thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those could be strong, especially South of Louisville. We’ll watch it.

Scattered storms are possible Saturday night as lows drop into the 60s. Sunday has some cloud cover but the storm chance looks mainly limited to Southern Kentucky. Highs will be in the 80s with much lower humidity, making for a much more pleasant end to the weekend.

The workweek next week looks great with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows will even reach down into the 50s by Thursday and Friday mornings! Some heat will return by the long Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.