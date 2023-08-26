FORECAST: Rounds of rain this weekend bring relief from the heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few scattered showers and storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible this afternoon/evening

Most shower activity ends after midnight

Isolated showers and much cooler weather for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While temperatures won’t be as hot as this past week, it will still be a very hot and muggy day.

Afternoon highs will climb to near 90° with heat indices around 100°. Scattered showers and storms return by mid-afternoon, some could be on the strong side.

Rain and storm chances will continue through this evening. By midnight, most of the activity will have exited the region.

Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as previous nightly lows, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday features some cloud cover but any rain or storm chance looks mainly limited to areas south of Louisville.

The best chance of rain will be before noon. Highs will be in the 80s with lower humidity, making for a much more pleasant end to the weekend.

By Sunday night, much cooler and more comfortable air arrives.

Temperatures will actually be below normal for a change, with Monday morning lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

