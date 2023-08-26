Homes in Jeffersontown hit hard by Friday’s severe storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night’s severe storm only lasted a few hours, but the damage left for some homeowners will take months to repair.

The one tree that fell on Elizabeth Smith’s home cracked her ceiling from wall to wall and covered her dining room table in insulation.

“It just came crashing down,” Jeffersontown homeowner Elizabeth Smith said.

When the tree came down, Smith had only lived in her Jeffersontown home since June. She’s the newly appointed pastor at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church. A member of her congregation passed through the area on Friday and told Smith about what they saw.

Smith wasn’t home Friday night when straight-line winds knocked a tree onto her home. Smith said seeing the damage up close reminded her how lucky she was. The tree on Smith’s roof is above her den.

“When I actually got inside, I just started saying thank you, Lord,” Smith said. “Where I would’ve been sitting would have been the possible spot that the ceiling could have come down on me.”

Smith’s insurance company believes most of her repairs will cost at least a couple thousand dollars.

