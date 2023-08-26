Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 2 starving horses

The two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, were taken to KHS' Willow Hope Farm and both are emaciated.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society Equine C.A.R.E. team took in two starving horses on Thursday, according to a release.

After KHS worked with Louisville Metro Animal Services animal control officers and an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the owner of the horses was convinced to give the horses to KHS so they can get the care they need, officials said.

The two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, were taken to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm and both are emaciated. Officials said Reese has a body condition score of one out of nine with her ribs and spine projecting prominently.

An equine veterinarian examined both horses and has created a nutrition plan to help the horses gain weight while avoiding refeeding syndrome, which can lead to system failure if starved horses are fed too quickly. Officials said Reese will need oral surgery as well.

“We are grateful the owner realized they could no longer care for these horses and voluntarily relinquished them,” KHS Equine Manager Olivia Dixon said. “These horses have a long journey to recovery and will need months in care before they are healthy.”

KHS said they will be posting updates on the horses’ progress on their Facebook page.

For more information on KHS’ equine efforts and to donate, click or tap here.

