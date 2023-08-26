Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer in hospital after tree fell on cruiser

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer is in the hospital after a tree fell on her cruiser during Friday evening’s storms.

The officer was working security on Applegate Lane for the house that is planned to be burned due to hazardous materials that were found, LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

After the tree fell, the officer was temporarily trapped inside her cruiser. Sanders said the officer’s head and neck were injured, and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Sanders said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

