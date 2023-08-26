Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for missing 61-year-old Timothy Glenn


Missing 61-year-old Timothy Glenn(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department launched a Golden Alert for missing 61-year-old Timothy Glenn on Friday.

Timothy was last seen in the 4000 block of Lentz Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officials said. He is around 5′8″ at 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt with blue jeans. Officials said Timothy suffers from a traumatic brain injury and requires medication for other health issues.

Timothy is believed to be heading toward South 29th Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

