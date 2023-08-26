Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Make Ends Meet: New attitude buying homes

(KWCH)
By Dawne Gee
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been called a piece of the American dream. A home, a place to call and make your own.

This is the generational wealth passed from family member to family member that helps grow and support future generations. 

The possibility of owning a home may seem out of reach as we look at the state of our economy and the current housing market, but the dream becomes more of a reality if you get as much as you can in order before you start the search. 

Nathan Grant is a Senior Finance Industry Analyst for Monrytips.com. Grant stressed that buying a house is not something you can do in just one day. It takes preparation, planning and a little knowledge that doesn’t hurt, especially when the economy is as stressed as it is today.

“Regardless of what’s going on externally, like the market that we’re currently in or if things improve or get worse, there are a lot of things you can focus on that are going to be independent to you,” Grant said.

The market we’re currently in shows record-high mortgage rates, record-high home prices and an extreme lack of supply.

”Focus on those things that are within your control,” Grant said.

Moneytips.com lists five signs you are ready to be a home homeowner: You have consistent income. You are responsibly managing your debt. You have proper credit utilization ratio. That’s the amount of revolving credit you’re using divided by the total credit available to you, and you’ve saved for a down payment, and you understand the cost of homeownership.

”Those are the things you should really focus on,” Grant said.

Grant also suggests making sure your credit score is in tip-top shape.

“If you haven’t checked your credit report in a while there could be something on there that’s affecting your credit score that you don’t even know about,” Grant said. “If something is there and showing up that’s not legitimate you can get that removed.” 

If you believe you are prepared to be a homeowner, and you are ready for a piece of the American dream don’t end up house-poor. In other words, don’t end up spending more than you can afford, which includes not only the mortgage payments but property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and utilities. 

For the moneytips.com mortgage calculator, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.
Teen’s body found in car outside home
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Indiana State Police said John Albert McKee III, 51, of Vincennes was arrested for driving a...
ISP: Southern Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated

Latest News

Make Ends Meet: How to prevent being scammed
Make Ends Meet: How to prevent being scammed
WAVE Make Ends Meet GFX
Make Ends Meet: How to prevent being scammed
Marriage.
Make Ends Meet: Impact of finances on marriage
Make Ends Meet: Impact of finances on marriage
Make Ends Meet: Impact of finances on marriage