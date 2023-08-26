Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UAW wins strike authorization as contract talks continue

As a deadline for contract talks looms, UAW members practice picketing
As a deadline for contract talks looms, UAW members practice picketing(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days after the Teamsters ratified their contract with UPS, United Auto Workers at the big three carmakers overwhelmingly approved a strike if contract negotiations fail.

The head of the UAW visited Louisville to rally workers facing their contract ending in the next 20 days.

The UAW’s main demands included a 46% pay raise, a shorter work week, and an end to a contract that allows certain employees to be paid less than others.

Union membership just approved a strike authorization if Ford, GM, and Stellantis don’t agree to an acceptable deal for the union when the contract ends mid-September.

Practicing for a potential strike, UAW members marched a picket line outside UAW headquarters near Ford’s assembly plant.

“Our members made a lot of sacrifices,” International UAW President Shawn Fain said. “Our retirees made a lot of sacrifices, and those sacrifices made 14 years ago are still sitting there.”

He explained the UAW’s demands are to catch up after years of profits earned by the big three automakers that have not gone back to members. Part of their demands are to end concessions the UAW approved during the auto crisis in 2008.

“As the companies have made a quarter of a trillion dollars, our workers haven’t came back from that,” Fain said.

Members ate up the message before heading to their picket line practice. A 46 percent wage increase, matching pay raises for CEO’s. An end to tiered contracts, allowing some workers to make less than others, and a promise to include UAW workers as the automakers retool for electric vehicles.

“Instead of partnering with us and forming joint ventures, and our members having the right to flow into those jobs, and those jobs being at our standards, they formed joint ventures,” Fain said. “And they left us out.”

Teamsters representatives promised not to load cars onto trucks or trains if the UAW goes on strike. Fain said the union expects a deal from all the automakers by September 14.

“Whatever the hell is good enough for the CEOs of these corporations is good enough for us,” Fain said.

GM said a 40-day strike in 2019 cost $3.6 billion in earnings.

However, if the 150,000 UAW workers are as motivated as the group in Louisville Friday afternoon, the threat of a strike is real.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ruhekenya was found dead inside his family's car on August 23, 2023.
Teen’s body found in car outside home
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Indiana State Police said John Albert McKee III, 51, of Vincennes was arrested for driving a...
ISP: Southern Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while intoxicated

Latest News

Missing 17-year-old Kristopher M. Terhune
FOUND: Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville
Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville celebrates grand re-opening
Travis Hall
Police arrest man for allegedly raping woman walking in downtown Louisville
WAVE News Alert
LMPD swears in Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as new police chief