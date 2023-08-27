Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old girl died at the hospital after she was involved in a crash that happened in Shepherdsville on Friday.

The Jefferson County coroner said Ava (Luci) Krueger died from her injuries on Saturday.

According to the coroner’s release, the crash happened Friday around 10:15 p.m. on Deatsville Road and Colyer Lane.

No other information has been released at this time.

