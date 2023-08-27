Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Below-average highs for most of the week
  • Below-average highs for most of the week
  • Heating up for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out south of the Parkways, but most will remain dry. Mostly clear skies remain tonight. The clear skies and the northerly wind will help temperatures cool into the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again on Tuesday, with a few passing clouds courtesy of an approaching cold front. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. The expected cold front passes through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While an isolated shower or two is possible, most locations will remain dry. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

The early Wednesday front will drive highs in the 70s for many mid-week. The fall-like only lasts through Thursday before highs return to near 90° just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges
A final celebration at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday...
Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023
Friday night’s severe storm only lasted a few hours, but the damage left for some homeowners...
Homes in Jeffersontown hit hard by Friday’s severe storm
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 8/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/21