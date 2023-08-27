FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below-average highs for most of the week

Heating up for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out south of the Parkways, but most will remain dry. Mostly clear skies remain tonight. The clear skies and the northerly wind will help temperatures cool into the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again on Tuesday, with a few passing clouds courtesy of an approaching cold front. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. The expected cold front passes through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While an isolated shower or two is possible, most locations will remain dry. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

The early Wednesday front will drive highs in the 70s for many mid-week. The fall-like only lasts through Thursday before highs return to near 90° just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

