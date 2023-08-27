Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Steady clearing overnight as cool air begins to settle in

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 26, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain clears the region followed by cloud cover overnight
  • Below average, sunny, and dry weather lasts through midweek
  • Temperatures begin to heat back up just in time for the Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will linger across the region through the majority of tonight before eventually clearing out before dawn Monday. Temperatures will finally be much cooler and less muggy. Expect lows to dip into the low to mid 60s.

Monday’s forecast is looking spectacular! Lower humidity along with cooler, more comfortable temperatures will make an anticipated return. Adding clear skies and sunshine into the equation makes for a picture-perfect day to get outside.

Mostly clear Monday night allowing temperatures to cool off into the 50s and 60s. Some areas could even see morning lows come close to the upper 40s, we’ll be watching it.

A few passing clouds are possible Tuesday ahead of a weakening cold front. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain comfortable too, as highs once again reach the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs.

