Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Grayson County

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in Grayson County Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP troopers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Salt River Road around 1:08 p.m. after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asked for their assistance, officials said.

In the preliminary investigation, officials learned that 70-year-old Elizabeth Roof was driving east on Salt River Road and did not stop at the intersection. She then hit a truck that was being driven by 58-year-old Michael Richardson, according to the release.

Roof was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. Officials said Richardson was flown to Norton Hospital and is expected to survive.

The accident caused the William Thomason Byway to be shut down for several hours so that troopers could investigate.

