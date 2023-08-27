Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight lane closures are set to start back up on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges over the next three weeks to install new toll equipment, according to a release.

Officials said the new equipment is part of RiverLink’s switch to a new toll service provider.

From Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31, the three inside lanes and shoulder will be closed on both the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges.

From Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8, the three outside lanes and shoulder will be closed on both bridges.

From Sunday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 15, the Lewis and Clark Bridge will have alternating inside and outside lane and shoulder closures.

Officials said closures are expected to happen nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All ramps will stay open.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for signs and to slow down while driving in work areas.

