Lane closures scheduled on KY 841 in Jefferson County

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that there will be daily lane closures and traffic shifts on KY 841 (Gene Snyder Freeway).

Officials said contract crews will be doing routine maintenance work on both KY 841 North and South from mile point 36.5 to mile point 37.5, which is near the East End Tunnel, from Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 8.

Single-lane closures are possible from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention to signs and to drive with caution through work zones. Officials said the duration of the work may change due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

