Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Winkler Avenue around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Mitchell said the man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

