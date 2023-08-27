MOMS 4th annual ‘Walk A Mile In My Shoes’ remembers lives of those lost to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grieving parents along with city and state leaders gathered Saturday afternoon to discuss the tolls of gun violence and how to put a stop to it.

The Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky held their fourth annual ‘Walk a Mile In Our Shoes’ event to remember the lives of those lost to violence over the years.

Now, with the help of elected officials, they hope to further prevent it.

People entered the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage sharing a bond in heartbreak with the Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky.

However when they left, they left with the urge to work to prevent the violence that’s taking their loved one’s lives.

“We will be doing better in order to bring justice to your family,” LMPD’s Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Dozens of people filled the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Saturday to take in the performances and words of encouragement all in hopes of easing the pain of losing their loved ones.

“We are doing this so that our loved ones will still be remembered,” Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky Founder Kenneth Forbes said. “My son, ten years ago, was murdered. And ten years ago to now, this is where I’m at.”

Forbes believes Louisville has a problem when it comes to violence and has experienced the pain of losing a son firsthand.

Parents weren’t the only ones in the audience that have been impacted by gun violence.

“He came on the on-ramp, approached Freddy and his work crew, shot and killed Fred while Fred was working,” LMPD Sgt. James Chris Lane said. “And immediately after, the same shooter walked a short distance where my police car was blocking the on-ramp and shot me on the left side of my face.”

Lane was shot at in November 2021 after a suspect shot and killed 37-year-old Fred O’Bannon while working his construction job. Lane now works with O’Bannon’s mom to prevent others from having the same fate.

That shooting showcased that no one is immune to gun violence.

LMPD said there have been more than one hundred homicides and almost 300 non-fatal shootings in Louisville this year alone.

Numbers that our city leaders call unacceptable as they work to fill the seats at Saturday’s event with people instead of the shoes of those gone too soon.

“With everyone in LMPD, with everyone in our administration, until every neighborhood is safe until there are no more acts of gun violence in our city,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “I think I speak for everyone here today by saying we had enough.”

Forbes said he hopes that people see that there is a real problem with violence in Louisville. He also said he’s willing to work with any organization similar to MOMS to help prevent it.

