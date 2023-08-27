Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say two people were hurt in the shooting. It happened at around 3:40 AM on Sunday in the 900-block of Winchester Road.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Malik Sleet suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later declared dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

Another victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Lexington Police say that they have no suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

