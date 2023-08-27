Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say two people were hurt in the shooting. It happened at around 3:40 AM on Sunday in the 900-block of Winchester Road.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Malik Sleet suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later declared dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

Another victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Lexington Police say that they have no suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Shepherdsville crash
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week
A final celebration at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday...
Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cool, comfortable start to the week
LMPD: Man shot in the leg in Louisville’s California neighborhood
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant and Lounge should not have been open prior...
Questions remain after mass shooting at downtown Louisville restaurant
LMPD and Louisville Metro says Southern Restaurant and Lounge should not have been open prior...
Questions remain after mass shooting in downtown Louisville