Witness shares details about Sunday’s fatal downtown mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A final gathering at Southern Restaurant and Lounge turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning.

Before last call around 3 a.m., witnesses heard multiple sets of gunfire. WAVE spoke to someone who was there during the shooting, and they wished to remain anonymous.

”It wasn’t inside of the club,” the witness said. “From where I was at, it happened outside of the establishment.”

Many people came out to Southern Restaurant and Lounge because it was their last night at their downtown location. Some people were standing on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on 3rd and Market Street when they heard three or four shots, followed by six to eight more.

“It was very random,” the witness said. “It was random because everyone was in good spirits. You didn’t have the feeling that something bad was going to happen. That was not the vibe that night at all.”

This is Louisville’s third mass shooting this year. At this time, police do not have a suspect or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.