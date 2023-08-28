Contact Troubleshooters
14-year-old arrested for burglary charges in Paducah, Ky.

A Paducah teenager was taken into custody on Thursday after a local business was robbed.
A Paducah teenager was taken into custody on Thursday after a local business was robbed.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah teenager was taken into custody on Thursday after a local business was robbed.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, when the employees of Sonny’s Market on Bridge St. arrived to work on Thursday, August 24, they found the front door was broken and several items had been stolen.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect break the door and enter the store several times throughout the night to steal items.

According to the release, shortly after the employees reported the break-in, the parents of a 14-year-old brought him to the police dept. after they discovered he had driven their vehicle without permission and broken into the business late Wednesday night.

Detectives identified the juvenile as the person seen in the surveillance video. The property was returned to Sonny’s Market after the teen’s parents turned over the property to police. Detectives also seized a hatchet at the store that the juvenile said he used to break the glass door.

The juvenile was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, felony theft by unlawful taking and driving with no operator’s license. He was released to his parents.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

