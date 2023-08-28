Another incident reported in string of assaults; LMPD provides ways for women to stay safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women are encouraged to be on high alert after Louisville Metro police arrested two men in connection to two separate assaults that happened Friday.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Shaun Miles was arrested after LMPD said he assaulted a woman near the Parkway Village neighborhood.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Travis Hall on Friday. Hall is accused of raping a woman who was walking in downtown Louisville that morning.

A press conference was held Friday after several reports of women being assaulted in southwest Louisville were made.

Originally, six reports were made. LMPD provided an update on Monday saying another similar incident was reported.

On Sunday around 5:54 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle on a suspicious person run.

The woman who called said a man had run up to her car with a gun. She said that she had come home from work and was parked outside of her home when she noticed a man running fast down the sidewalk across from where she lives.

The woman told police it frightened her and so she called 911 and drove to the front of the complex to wait for officers.

While she was waiting, the man ran up to her passenger window and tapped on the window with the gun in his hand.

She immediately drove away and called for police again. Officers were not able to find a suspect.

She described him as a tall, Black man around 5′7-5′9 with a thin build. He was apparently wearing a hoodie pulled up over his head and had a silky mask that covered his mouth and nose.

She said he had dark eyes and curly eyelashes, and the gun was silver.

Police said while the area was out of the way from other assaults reported, the victim’s description sounds like it could be related.

”Either you fight or you run,” WAVE News Security expert D’ Shawn Johnson said. “If you have any opportunity to get away, get away. Get away as quickly and put as much distance between you and your attacker as possible. But if you don’t have that opportunity, yes, fight. By all means, fight.”

Johnson said attackers are becoming bolder than ever.

”You are talking about a downtown area, greatly populated area,” Johnson said. “Where there’s a lot of people around and there’s certain times of the day when you are expecting people to be downtown actively starting their workday.”

Johnson said if anyone feels they are being followed, first dial 911, then get to the nearest safe location.

“If you are walking in a neighborhood, and you know the neighborhood to help you plan,” Johnson said. “All this pre-planning could be the difference from you getting home safe or becoming a victim.”

Other ways to stay protected include:

Keep an updated routine

Carrying self-protection such as pepper sprays or whistles

Avoiding distractions like a cellphone

Making sure someone has your current location at all times

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.